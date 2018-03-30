Jefferies Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

BNFT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 354,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,513. The company has a market cap of $758.22, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.98. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

