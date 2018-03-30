Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Benefitfocus to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $288,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Benefitfocus by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Benefitfocus by 11.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $1,515,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Sell” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/benefitfocus-bnft-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.