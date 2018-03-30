Press coverage about Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benitec Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1107478106695 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,444. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

WARNING: “Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.05” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/benitec-biopharma-bntc-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-05.html.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in progressing programs through the clinic; the commercialization of its Intellectual Property (IP); development of its therapeutic pipeline and pre-clinical programs, and funding, and protecting and building the IP estate. Its In-house product candidates include TT-034, BB-HB-331, BB-AMD-211 and ddRNAi therapeutic.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.