Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 1,530 ($21.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,515 ($20.93). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,570 ($21.69) to GBX 1,545 ($21.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.50 ($21.48).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,435 ($19.83) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,315 ($18.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,715 ($23.69). The firm has a market cap of $2,270.00 and a PE ratio of 1,095.42.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 68.50 ($0.95) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of £405.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,523 ($21.04), for a total transaction of £106,610 ($147,292.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock worth $45,470.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

