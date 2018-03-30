Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Hypoport (HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($203.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HYQ. Oddo Bhf set a €139.00 ($171.60) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($196.30) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, equinet set a €164.00 ($202.47) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hypoport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.20 ($189.14).

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €136.40 ($168.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.62 and a PE ratio of 41.21. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €83.60 ($103.21) and a 1 year high of €164.00 ($202.47).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company's Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients business unit offers financial support for housing companies; borrowing, management consultancy, and support services for property transactions; and insurance services.

