BERNcash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $115.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $144,596.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.04560870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00564838 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00081373 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049698 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034563 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

According to CryptoCompare, ” BERNcash, is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

