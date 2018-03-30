BEST (BSTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,368,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 967,190 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.16.

BSTI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on BEST and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BEST in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its position in BEST by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

