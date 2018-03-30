BetaCoin (CRYPTO:BET) Price Down 52% Over Last Week

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $18.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027010 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00116507 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info.

Buying and Selling BetaCoin

BetaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

