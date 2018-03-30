Bezop Price Hits $0.0875 on Major Exchanges (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Bezop has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00001235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bezop has a market cap of $3.51 million and $9,210.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00746738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00151448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,129,634 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

