B&G Foods (BGS) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $23.43

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 2281100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.03, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

B&G Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 212.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 298.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

