B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BGS stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,615.93, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

B&G Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

