BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,420.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from $33.37 to $44.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

