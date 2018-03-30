BidaskClub Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Strong Sell

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Vetr raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,691.32, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 743,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,221,120 shares of company stock worth $14,659,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

