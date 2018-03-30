BidaskClub Lowers Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,005.71, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $574,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 20,336 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,147,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,931,070.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,159 shares of company stock worth $2,575,646. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

