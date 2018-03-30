BidaskClub Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CATY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3,234.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $169,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BidaskClub Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Sell” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bidaskclub-lowers-cathay-general-bancorp-caty-to-sell.html.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.