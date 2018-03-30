BidaskClub Upgrades Alkermes (ALKS) to Buy

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $102,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,017,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,926.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 219,872 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

