American Public Education (APEI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APEI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,277. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.97, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $245,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $372,745 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 41.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bidaskclub-upgrades-american-public-education-apei-to-hold-updated.html.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.