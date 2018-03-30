BidaskClub Upgrades Donegal Group (DGICA) to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price objective on Donegal Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.80 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Donegal Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AXA acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

