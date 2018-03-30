BidaskClub Upgrades National Bankshares (NKSH) to Hold

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $45.05 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $39,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Bankshares by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 36,109 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

