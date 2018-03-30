Bill Barrett Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (HPR)

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Bill Barrett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bill Barrett’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $580.44, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Bill Barrett has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

