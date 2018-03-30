Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73.82 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $73.82 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00151430 BTC on exchanges including Binance and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00739872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014241 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174355 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 197,192,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,014,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Binance Coin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Binance platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange that plans to create a decentralized exchange for blockchain assets. BNB also gives users access to special features and will be used to power the upcoming decentralized exchange. “

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.