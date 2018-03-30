BIO-key International (BKYI) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 194,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,375. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.67.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.54% and a negative net margin of 106.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIO-key International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc owned approximately 1.22% of BIO-key International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing.

