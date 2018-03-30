BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $151.89

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.89 and last traded at $151.04, with a volume of 235600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.43.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5,660.07, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.10.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.93 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,423.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bio-techne-tech-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-151-89.html.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.