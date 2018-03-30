Biocept (BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Biocept shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4859900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 426.48% and a negative return on equity of 374.92%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. research analysts forecast that Biocept Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

