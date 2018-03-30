BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5314479878812 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,059. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.53% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

