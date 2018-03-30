BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Media stories about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0568975496291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BVXV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.12. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

