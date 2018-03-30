Bioventix (BVXP) Given New GBX 2,650 Price Target at FinnCap

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) had its price objective raised by FinnCap from GBX 2,600 ($35.92) to GBX 2,650 ($36.61) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a corporate rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($35.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,765.96. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.51 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($40.76).

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC is a United Kingdom-based biotechnology company. The principal activity of the Company is the development and supply of antibodies. The Company specializes in the development of sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in immunodiagnostics focusing on the areas of clinical diagnostics and drugs of abuse testing.

