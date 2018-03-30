BipCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $165.00 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, BipCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. BipCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,434.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000234 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BipCoin Coin Trading

BipCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

