Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, March 19th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BITA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bitauto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $21.15 on Friday. Bitauto has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $54.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bitauto-bita-to-buyback-150-00-million-in-stock-updated.html.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.