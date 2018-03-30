bitBTC Price Reaches $7,972.51 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, bitBTC has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. bitBTC has a market cap of $335,047.00 and $268.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitBTC token can currently be bought for $7,972.51 or 1.16233000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00734962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00150715 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033487 BTC.

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org.

bitBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

