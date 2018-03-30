Bitcloud One Day Volume Reaches $6,674.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $3.38 million and $6,674.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,630,073 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

