bitqy (BQ) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded up 53% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. bitqy has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $1,391.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitqy has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One bitqy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitqy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00739077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00151092 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy was first traded on August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,981,275 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to purchase bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitqy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitqy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.