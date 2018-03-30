Bitradio (BRO) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $760,462.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00738781 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00150632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033177 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio’s total supply is 11,243,431 coins and its circulating supply is 6,243,427 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.