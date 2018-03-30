BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BitSend has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $52,476.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007145 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,654,575 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not possible to buy BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

