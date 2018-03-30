bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $351,374.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00015649 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00737926 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014279 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00149243 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032819 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,533,800 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

