Bitz (BITZ) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitz coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitz has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitz has a total market cap of $319,395.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitz alerts:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047236 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002305 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About Bitz

Bitz (CRYPTO:BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. The official website for Bitz is bitz.biz. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.