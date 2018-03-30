Bitzeny Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,444.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01721650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004598 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015250 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023146 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitzeny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.