Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes acquired 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,075.00.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Trevor Haynes acquired 6,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,145.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Trevor Haynes acquired 30,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Trevor Haynes acquired 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00.

BDI stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,364. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.17 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

