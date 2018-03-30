Black Knight (BKI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News headlines about Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3580244711327 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 466,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,609. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7,048.88, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.08 million. analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. ValuEngine raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Knight Equity raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $340,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/black-knight-bki-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-27.html.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.