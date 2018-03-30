BlackBerry’s (BB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.87.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,810. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $6,542.94, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.88 million. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackBerry’s (BB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/blackberrys-bb-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.