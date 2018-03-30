Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network in a report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAWK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackhawk Network by 1,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 611,095 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Blackhawk Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,436,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blackhawk Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,439,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Blackhawk Network by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 701,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackhawk Network by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 289,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAWK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 100,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,531.91, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. Blackhawk Network has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. sell-side analysts expect that Blackhawk Network will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

