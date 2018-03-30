BlackRock Inc. Has $136.68 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.03% of The Ensign Group worth $136,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 47,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 952,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 163,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 186,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Antoinette T. Hubenette sold 18,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $434,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Port sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $140,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,286 shares of company stock worth $3,070,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 334,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1,375.68, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

