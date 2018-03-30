BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $34.63 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,119.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $156,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.15.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $541.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,863.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.52 and a 1-year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $2.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

