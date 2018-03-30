BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 240,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.39% of Oritani Financial worth $86,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIT. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oritani Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $706.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Oritani Financial in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oritani Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $1,952,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174 over the last ninety days. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

