BlackRock Inc. Has $137.52 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.24% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $137,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,084,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,620,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,669. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $1,523.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

