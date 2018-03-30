A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.61% of A Schulman worth $138,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A Schulman by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 102,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A Schulman alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLM remained flat at $$43.00 during trading on Friday. 555,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,269.59, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. A Schulman Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that A Schulman Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is 64.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Longbow Research cut A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/blackrock-inc-has-138-57-million-holdings-in-a-schulman-inc-shlm-updated.html.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.