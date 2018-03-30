BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of Coeur Mining worth $89,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after buying an additional 1,374,250 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,375,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,547,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 197,712 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,189,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,448.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.58. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.86 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,684 shares of company stock worth $209,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

