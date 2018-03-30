BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of Dynegy worth $90,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynegy during the fourth quarter worth $26,975,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynegy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,326,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 991,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynegy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,343,000.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Dynegy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,955.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. research analysts expect that Dynegy Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynegy news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $61,897,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

