Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Down 45.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $195,447.00 and $357.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.93 or 0.05603910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $696.16 or 0.10108600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.01722170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.02516200 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00211834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00646301 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.02716270 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 15,122,697 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

