BlockCAT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,574.00 (CRYPTO:CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $3,574.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00008144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia, ForkDelta and IDEX. During the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockCAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00740232 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00151355 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033285 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Radar Relay, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BlockCAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlockCAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.